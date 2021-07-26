Dominican Republic nears 10M Covid vaccine doses

Points out that there is a majority population without vaccination

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic is now approaching ten million doses of vaccine against COVID-19, and stands out among the countries in the region that have made the most progress in immunizing their citizens against the disease.

Attendance at the vaccination centers maintains its flow, even yesterday Sunday, when Fathers’ Day was celebrated among Dominicans.

Diario Libre reports high numbers of people, although less than on weekdays.

“I thought that attendance was going to be lower. At the moment we have around 150 inoculated people and to be a holiday where people drink a lot, I find it perfect,” said Stefany Pérez, supervisor of the vaccination point of the Olympic Center.