8 more Covid deaths, total 3,945

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health notified this Tuesday eight deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, of which two occurred in that period of time, so the accumulated number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic stands at 3,945 .

They also reported 268 new cases, bringing the number of COVID-19 infections to 340,498. While the number of active cases is at 28,000.

The bulletin adds that 2,724 samples were processed for the detection of the virus, while 1,092 correspond to patients infected with COVID-19. In total, 1,823,813 samples have been processed, according to official data..