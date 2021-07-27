Dominican Republic posts fewest Covid deaths in one week

Santo Domingo.- Last week was the week with the lowest registration of new infections by COVID-19 since the third wave of the disease began in mid-April.

In the seven days between July 18 and 25, the Ministry of Health reported a total of 2,492 new cases of coronavirus, a figure lower than the 2,592 registered between April 24 and May 1, date from which began a steady increase in cases.

The third wave of COVID-19, which generated hospital stress with bed occupancy that reached 100 percent in some health centers, peaked between May 22 and June 26, when more than 9,000 cases in a week, positivity increased by more than 23% and more than 10 deaths were recorded in one day.