12 provinces exceed 50% vaccinated with 2 doses

Santo Domingo.- Twelve of the 32 provinces of the Dominican Republic, already have more than 50 percent of their population with the two doses of the coronavirus vaccine, EFE reports

Dajabon, San José de Ocoa and Monte Cristi enter this week the group of provinces that have more than half of their population completely inoculated and that add up to 12.

Of the 12 provinces of the country that already exceed 50% of vaccinated with two doses, Espaillat is the one that advances the most in the race to eliminate the curfew and achieve collective immunity, by achieving that 59.6% of its target population is fully injected against the coronavirus as of July 26.