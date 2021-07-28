316 new COVID-19 cases reported; number of active COVID-19 cases rises to 24,657

The Ministry of Public Health reported Wednesday that to date, the country has 24,657 active cases, out of a total of 340,814 registered, with 312,204 patients recovered and 1,486,561 suspected cases have been ruled out.

The epidemiological bulletin 496 issued by the General Directorate of Epidemiology (DIGEPI) also indicates that yesterday 5,087 samples were processed, of which 316 were positive to SARS COV-2, with a daily positivity of 8.87% and in the last four weeks of 10.65%.

While the Hospital Network has 2656 COVID beds, of which 614 are occupied, for 23 percent, with 196 intensive care unit (ICU) beds occupied of the 640 available to the system for patients affected by the disease, which represents 31 percent.

While out of a total of 525 system fans, 131 people are connected, for 25 percent.

This report states that eight deaths were reported but clarifies that only two correspond to the last 24 hours. Thus, 3,953 people have died, with a fatality rate of 1.16%, and the mortality per million inhabitants stands at 378.33.

Public Health reports that of these processed samples, 1,706 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and 3,381 antigen samples were made, of which 3,562 were made for the first time, and 1,525 were subsequent.

The total number of samples processed in the country since the pandemic began is 1,827,375, equivalent to 174,894 per million people.