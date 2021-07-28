Covid czar says Delta variant is not on Dominican soil

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health again ruled out this Wednesday the circulation of the delta variant in the country, after presenting the results of the 50 samples sent in May to the Instituto Fío Cruz, in Brazil.

However it said that in the country there has been an increase in cases of the gamma variant, which is on the list of worrisome.

The head of the Directorate of Epidemiology, Ronald Skewes, explained that these samples correspond to those collected between May 17 and 21, 2021, as well as those sent to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), in Atlanta, United States.