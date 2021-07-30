Dominican Republic posts zero Covid deaths a 2nd time this week

Santo Domingo. –The Ministry of Public Health reported 331 new cases of Covid-19 this Friday and for the second time this week, zero deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to bulletin number 498 issued by the National Epidemiology Directorate of the Ministry of Public Health, the total number of deaths is 3,956 while the accumulated cases amount to 341,510.

It reports the daily positivity at 10.74 percent and that of the last four weeks at 10.02, with 16,799 active cases to date; 320,755 recovered patients and 1,492,515 suspected cases have been ruled out by laboratory tests.