Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health reported 393 new cases of COVID-19 and zero deaths from that disease in the last 24 hours.

The new cases registered correspond to 2,968 samples processed. In total, 1,843,574 coronavirus tests have been carried out in the country, through which 342,660 cases have been detected and 1,500,914 have been discarded.

Of the 342,660 coronavirus cases, 324,227 have recovered and 14,470 remain active.