Six provinces recorded the majority of coronavirus infections

Santo Domingo, DR

Greater Santo Domingo, San Pedro de Macorís, Santiago, Monte Plata, San Cristóbal and Sánchez Ramírez yesterday contributed almost the total of the 393 cases of Covid-19 detected in the country in the last 24 hours.

In these demarcations, 298 of the new cases were concentrated, with the most significant number detected in the National District and the province of Santo Domingo, according to the 501st epidemiological report issued yesterday by the General Directorate Epidemiology.

The incidence of the virus continues at low levels throughout the country, reporting a daily positivity of 13.24% and the last four weeks at 9.50%, considered within the line of control.

Yesterday, 14,470 active virus cases were reported, and for two consecutive days, no mortality from the Covid-19 disease was recorded.

Vulnerable

To date, 1,402 health care workers have been diagnosed with the virus, 1,195 pregnant women, and 37,794 people under 20. In addition, more than 25% of the deceased had hypertension as a primary disease and about 15% diabetes, two conditions of high incidence among the Dominican population.