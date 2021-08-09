Covid-19: 130 new cases, zero deaths

Santo Domingo.- Infections and deaths from COVID-19 have registered a decrease during the last three days, after the Ministry of Public Health said that Monday, in its monitoring bulletin to the virus, 130 new cases and zero deaths from the disease.

In the bulletin presented this Sunday the health authorities reported 344 cases and, like today, no deaths from the coronavirus. Meawhile in the bulletin published on Saturday, one death from COVID-19 and 322 infections were reported.