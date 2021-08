Santo Domingo. –The Ministry of Public Health reported 282 new cases of Covid-19 this Wednesday, for a cumulative of 345,118, while deaths from the virus remain at 3,975.

The lethality stands at 1.15%, while the daily positivity is 8.15% and for the last four weeks it is 7.12%.

To date, the nation has 8,121 active cases, 330,506 recovered patients, while 1,530,743 suspected cases have been ruled out.