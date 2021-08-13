Dominican Republic gets 431K+ Pfizer vaccines

Santo Domingo.-The Dominican Republic received Friday a new batch of vaccines against the coronavirus, from the pharmaceutical Pfizer, which will be integrated into the National Vaccination Plan developed by the Dominican Government.

The batch with 431,730 doses of the biological arrived in Dominican territory at 2pm on Kalitta Charters flight through Las Américas International Airport.

The authorities reported today that 10,601,438 doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country, of which 4,438,630 correspond to completely inoculated people, while 5,657,720 have the first dose and 505, 088 received the booster.