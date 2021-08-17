Espaillat province offers a 500 pesos reward to those who get vaccinated

Moca, Espaillat, DR.– As a way to promote vaccination against COVID-19 among the population of the Espaillat province, the General Directorate of Strategic and Special Projects of the Presidency (Propeep) announced that it will offer a 500 pesos bonus to those who get the second dose of the vaccine.

Personnel of that institution informed Diario Libre that this incentive will only be valid until August 30, 2021 for people over 18 years of age and it is part of the “Vaccination Route” carried out by the entity in that province, following instructions from President Luis Abinader.

The bonus may be used, under the conditions previously explained, in commercial establishments in the province, adds Propeep.

Data from the National Vaccination Plan reveals that, as of Monday, August 16, some 4,463,319 people already have the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

This Tuesday the Health Ministry reported 51 infections and zero deaths in the last 24 hours. The accumulated number of cases and deaths since the beginning of the pandemic stands at 346,510 and 3,985, respectively.