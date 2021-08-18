COVID-19: Gamma variant prevails in the country, especially in Santiago

Santo Domingo.– National Director of Epidemiology, Ronald Skewes, reported that samples taken between August 1 and 15, analyzed at the National Laboratory, showed that COVID-19 Gamma variant continues to predominate in the country, especially in Santiago.

According to Listín Diario, he said that cases were also identified in the National District, the province of Santo Domingo and La Vega, among others territories.

Although the country shows a drop in coronavirus cases, standing at 5.36% this Wednesday, this variant continues to be of concern, along with the Alpha or British variant.

The Covid-19 Gamma variant is registered especially among the young population, it spreads more easily and can reduce the effectiveness of antibodies, which causes a more severe disease.