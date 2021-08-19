Public Health reports 304 new cases of coronavirus

Santo Domingo.– The Dominican Republic added 304 new infections of covid-19 in the last 24 hours, reported on Thursday the Public Health Ministry, which did not report deaths due to the disease in the last day.

The country totals 346,997 infections and 3,989 deaths due to the coronavirus, according to the daily Public Health bulletin, which indicates that 337,956 of those affected overcame the disease, while active cases total 5,052.

A total of 411 people are hospitalized for covid-19, for an occupation of 17%, while the intensive care units (ICU) are at 21% of their capacity, with 123 beds occupied.

According to the report, the ventilators in use are 80, for a 17% availability.

The daily positivity rate was 8.34%, while that of the last four weeks was 5.62%.

In the last day, 5,891 samples were analyzed to detect the disease in the country.