State of Emergency will continue for another 45 days

Santo Domingo.– President Luis Abinader asked the National Congress to extend the state of emergency for another 45 days due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The head of state made the request in a letter sent on Tuesday to the Chamber of Deputies president, Alfredo Pacheco, based on article 28 of Law 21-18 on Regulation of States of Exception, so that the state of emergency is extended as of August 28.

“Thanks to the curfew and the other social distancing measures adopted during the state of emergency, it has been possible to exercise control over the disease, which is why it is necessary to maintain and modulate those measures, while ensuring a gradual and safe economic reopening,” indicated the president in the letter.

“As a country, we have managed to contain the level of contagion thanks to the sustained adoption and uninterrupted action of the aforementioned measures, especially now that we are successfully executing the National Vaccination Plan,” Abinader emphasized.

He added that, “in fact, these are the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO), the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and other specialized agencies.” The letter was sent at a time when the health authorities reported four deaths from coronavirus and 183 new infections.