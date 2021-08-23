Hospitalizations due to Covid-19 recorded an increase yesterday

Santo Domingo, DR.

Hospitalizations, both in Covid wards, intensive care units, and ventilators, recorded rising numbers.

Bulletin #521 recorded 63 more patients admitted than the previous day when only 198 new cases of Covid and zero deaths were reported after processing 4,660 samples.

Yesterday there were 459 patients admitted, for 18% of the occupied beds.

While in Intensive Care Units 133 delicate patients for 22%, with 17 more patients than on Saturday. There is also an increase in patients connected to ventilators that yesterday Sunday totaled 87 for 18%, with 17 more in one day.