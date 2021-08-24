All schools, universities are vaccination sites

Santo Domingo.-As part of the vaccination strategy in the country, the health and education sector authorities intend to install inoculation centers against Covid-19 in higher education campuses and educational establishments nationwide.

The initiative seeks to reach the population between 12 and 17 years old who has not been vaccinated, but also parents and those who are yet to receive a third dose.

The information was released after a meeting between the Minister of Education, Roberto Fulcar; the Vice President of the Republic, Raquel Peña; as well as the Ministers of Public Health and Higher Education, Sciences and Technology, Daniel Rivera and Franklin García.