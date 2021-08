Santo Domingo.- With eight deaths reported this Tuesday, the Dominican Republic reaches 4,002 fatalities from coronavirus, while 223 new cases were detected.

The Ministry of Public Health, in epidemiological bulletin # 523, reported that 3,690 samples were processed yesterday, of which 223 were positive, placing the daily positivity at 8.82%.

To date, there are 348,249 registered Covid cases in the country, of which 4,646 are active.