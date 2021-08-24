Without a curfew, National District has fewer COVID cases

Santo Domingo.- In its first 14 days without a curfew, the National District has reported 519 cases of COVID-19, a slight reduction compared to the previous 14 days, when 690 new positives were reported.

The 519 cases registered between August 9 and 22 represent 16.2% of the 3,190 reported nationwide during that same period. While the 690 notified between July 26 and August 8 represent 16.7% of the 4,127 reported in that period.

Meanwhile, in La Altagracia, the first demarcation that exceeded 70% of those vaccinated with two doses against the coronavirus, 108 positives for the virus have been registered between August 9 and 22; While, from July 26 to August 8, 98 infections were reported in this demarcation.