Sinovac studies in Dominican Republic show reduction in hospitalizations and deaths among those with two doses

Santo Domingo, DR

Dr. Eddy Pérez-Then, advisor to the Ministry of Public Health on Covid-19 issues, revealed that the preliminary results of the effectiveness study being carried out in the country on the Sinovac vaccine show a reduction in hospitalizations and deaths among those who have two doses applied.

He reported that the study pilot began to be applied on August 17 at the Marcelino Vélez Santana hospital with a sample of 50 patients.

He said that the preliminary that we have is seen to behave more or less the same as what has been observed in other country studies, where the effectiveness in reducing the risk of hospitalization and mortality among those who have the two doses of the vaccine.

Perez Then said that although the incidence of the virus has been decreasing and outbreaks are less intense, the most important thing is that people remain attached to the importance of vaccination, distancing, wearing a mask, and washing hands.

He pointed out that intensive care in the country is being given to those who are not vaccinated.