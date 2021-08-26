One more Covid death; total 4,007

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health reported Thursday, through the virus monitoring bulletin, 349 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours and reported one death from the disease.

Consequently, the accumulated number of infections stands at 348,915, while, since the start of the pandemic, 4,007 deaths have been registered. Currently, 4,976 people are affected by the virus.

Public Health indicates that the daily positivity rate is at 10.13%, while that corresponding to the last four weeks is at 5.30%. The fatality remains at 1.15%.

It adds that 3,445 samples were processed for the detection of the virus.