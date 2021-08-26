Study finds benefits of Chinese vaccine

Santo Domingo.- The first results of a study carried out to measure the effectiveness of the Sinovac vaccine in the country show that hospitalization and mortality from coronavirus are reduced by more than 85% when a person is inoculated with both dose of the drug of Chinese origin.

This was reported yesterday by Dr. Eddy Pérez Then, during the usual weekly press conference held by the Ministry of Public Health (MSP) on the behavior of the pandemic.

The entity’s special advisor for the covid-19 response said the pilot plan started on August 17, with less than 50 patients at the Marcelino Vélez Santana hospital, yielded results similar to the analyzes carried out in other countries, which stressed that vaccination reduces the chances of contracting the disease.