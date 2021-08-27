Dominican Republic reports no deaths, 338 new Covid cases

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health reported 338 new positives to coronavirus this Friday, which brings to 349,253 the cases registered since the beginning of the pandemic.

However, no deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, so the accumulated figure remains at 4,007 deaths.

According to the epidemiological bulletin, 3,091 PCR tests were processed yesterday to detect the virus, as well as 1,392 follow-up samples from patients already infected.

Of the total number of coronavirus cases, 5,002 remain active, while 340,244 correspond to people recovered.