Only 5,119 Covid cases in the country, officially

Santo Domingo.- Currently in the country there are only 5,119 people with Covid-19 officially, a low incidence that experts attribute to the effect of vaccination to more than 50 percent of the population.

Positivity is also at the lowest levels at the national level, 5.55%, being people who have not been vaccinated those who are becoming infected and being admitted to hospitals.

Prominent neurosurgeon Dr. José Joaquín Puello reiterates the importance of vaccination, since almost all patients admitted for Covid-19 have not been vaccinated.

He points out that the vaccine is not only effective, but also protects in social terms, economic, personal and family, because it protects the nation. “The countries that have gradually emerged from this pandemic have been due to the great effect of vaccination.”