Covid: One more death; total 4,008

Santo Domingo.-The Ministry of Public Health reported 156 new positives for coronavirus this Tuesday, which brings to 350,173 the cases registered since the beginning of the pandemic. In addition, one death was reported in the last 24 hours, so the accumulated increase is 4,008 deaths.

According to the epidemiological bulletin, 2,409 PCR tests were processed yesterday to detect the virus, as well as 814 follow-up samples from patients already infected.

Of the total number of coronavirus cases, 4,978 remain active, while 341,187 correspond to recovered people.

Accumulated positivity registered an increase of 7.93% compared to that reported yesterday and stands at 5.99%, while fatality fell to 1.14%.