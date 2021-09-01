Covid positivity stagnates in Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- The positivity of the coronavirus in the last four weeks is stagnant between 5% and 6%, the head of the General Directorate of Epidemiology, Ronald Skewes, told Diario Libre, noting that the country registered a downward trend in this indicator, but no longer continues to decline.

Between August 1 and 15, the positivity of the last four weeks went from 9.50% to 6.05%. While, between the 16 and 30 of this month, it has remained between 5.87% and 5.99%.

From August 16 to 22, the positivity of the last four weeks continued to decline slowly, from 5.87% to 5.31%. However, as of the 23rd, it began to register slight increases, going from 5.33% to 5.35%, then it fell to 5.30% to increase again to 5.37%.

On August 27, the positivity of the last four weeks stood at 5.53%, rose to 5.55% until yesterday at 5.99%.