One death, 321 new cases from coronavirus

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health reported this Thursday one death and 321 new cases from coronavirus, at the same time that it notified that, currently, 5,097 people are affected by the disease.

As a result of these new data, the entity indicated that the number of infections and deaths since the beginning of the pandemic stands at 350,789 and 4,009, respectively.

The institution adds in its COVID-19 monitoring bulletin that the rates corresponding to daily positivity and for the last four weeks are 8.24% and 5.83%. While the lethality is 1.14%.

3,896 samples were processed for the detection of the virus, in addition to 2,284 corresponding to infected patients.