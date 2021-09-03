No Covid deaths today; 351,000 total cases

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health reported 411 new positives this Friday, of which 133 were registered in Santiago province, which since the beginning of the pandemic has been the third most affected due to the number of infections and deaths.

With the new cases, in the Dominican Republic 351,200 people have been infected with the virus from which 342,022 have recovered. While deaths remain at 4,009, after no deaths were notified today.

Until this Friday, 5,169 active cases have been recorded nationwide, which maintain the accumulated positivity rate at 5.85%.