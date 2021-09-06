Covid Monday: 156 new cases, no deaths

Santo Domingo.- Yesterday, Sunday, the 1,607 samples taken to detect the coronavirus yielded 156 positive cases of the disease, reports this Monday’s bulletin, which also reports that no deaths were registered in the last 24 hours.

The positivity of every four weeks continues to stagnate below 6%, exactly at 5.84 percent, and the daily is at 9.71 percent

In addition to the 1,607 tests that were made to people for the first time to verify if they were infected, 663 subsequent ones were taken, of these, 1,423 were PCR and 847 were antigens.