Vaccination push loses steam

Santo Domingo.- The National Vaccination Plan against COVID-19 carried out by the Dominican Government has entered a kind of stagnation, after the progress made in May and July, when most of the more than four million people who already have complete doses.

Every day the number of those who go to get the first dose of vaccine is reduced, lengthening the road to reach the initial target population of 7.8 million people.

Until September 5, the total of those who have applied a first dose for SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus is 5,853,238 people, just 252,768 doses more than the 5,600,470 that had been applied as of August 5.