Authorities report 4 deaths, 239 new Covid cases

Santo Domingo.- The accumulated number of deaths from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic amounted to 4,018, after the Ministry of Public Health notified four deaths from the disease on Monday, one of which occurred in the last 24 hours.

The health authorities reported 239 new cases, so the number of infections stands at 353,542. To date, 4,955 people are affected by the virus, according to bulletin number 543.

Public Health added that 3,521 samples were processed to detect COVID-19, while 2,635 correspond to affected patients.