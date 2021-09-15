Two more Covid deaths; total 4,022

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health reported 282 new positives for coronavirus this Wednesday, which brings to 354,169 the cases registered since the beginning of the pandemic, while the accumulated number of deaths increased to 4,022, after the number of deaths in the last 24 hours notify two deaths.

According to the epidemiological bulletin, 4,249 PCR tests were processed yesterday to detect the virus, as well as 2,366 follow-up samples from patients already infected.

Of the total number of coronavirus cases, 4,915 remain active, while 345,232 correspond to recovered people.