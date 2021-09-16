Delta Variant: Answers to questions you may be asking now

Following the announcement made by the Health authorities on the circulation of the Delta variant of COVID in the Dominican Republic, about which it was reported that, so far, there are only five cases, four of which correspond to people who have not yet been vaccinated against the disease, here are some of the main questions regarding the subject.

The United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) published the answers to the most common doubts regarding the Delta variant.

What is the Delta variant?

The Delta variant of COVID-19 has a high transmission capacity, which is why the World Health Organization (WHO) has classified it as a “variant of concern.” In areas where it has emerged, this coronavirus variant spreads easily and rapidly among the population. As of August 10, 142 countries have recognized Delta variant infection in their populations and expect the transmission to increase.

Is the Delta variant more contagious than others?

Yes, the Delta variant is highly contagious, potentially being twice as contagious as earlier variants. However, to protect oneself against it, one can continue to use well-known measures, such as avoiding crowded spaces, keeping a physical distance, and wearing masks.

Are the COVID-19 vaccines also effective for the delta variant?

Yes, WHO-approved vaccines against COVID-19 are also very effective in preventing severe and deadly diseases and combating the Delta variant. So, when it’s your turn, be sure to get vaccinated. In cases of vaccines that require two doses, you must receive complete administration to ensure maximum protection.

While vaccines protect most people against various diseases, none are 100% effective. This means that a low rate of vaccinated people could become infected with COVID-19, although their symptoms will be milder. This is known as “post-vaccination infection” or “breakthrough infection.”

For all these reasons, it is essential to take extra precautions in areas with a high level of COVID-19 transmission. If you have received the full course and still have symptoms of COVID-19, you should contact your physician to discuss whether you should be tested.

Are children more likely to be infected with the Delta variant?

No. The Delta variant does not specifically target children. Infection rates have increased in all age groups. However, as it is more contagious than other strains, the people most susceptible to becoming infected with the Delta variant show more significant social interaction and those who are not vaccinated.

What protective measures can I use for myself and my family against the delta variant?

It is essential to be aware of COVID-19 transmission in the community concerned and follow local recommendations. Generally speaking, the higher the transmission rate, the higher the risk of public exposure. Some essential suggestions to protect yourself and those around you are:

Avoid crowded spaces and keep a safe distance from other people.

Ventilate indoor spaces well (something as simple as opening windows).

Wear a mask in public spaces when there is community transmission, and it is impossible to keep a physical distance.

Periodically, please wash your hands with soap and water and disinfect them with alcohol.

When your time comes, get vaccinated. WHO-approved vaccines against COVID-19 are safe and effective.

What are the features of the Delta plus variant?

The Delta plus variant contains a new mutation in the spicule protein through which the virus enters human cells. Because of its close relationship to the Delta variant, it has been identified by the name “Delta plus” rather than by another letter of the Greek alphabet. To date, the spread of the Delta plus variant is relatively low.