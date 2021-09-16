COVID-19 September 16, 2021 | 9:37 am

Dominicans slow the pace of Covid vaccines

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic registered the lowest number of total doses of vaccines administered against COVID-19 in almost a week.

Between September 8 and 13, 39,315 vaccines were administered: 19,752 as the first dose and 19,563 as the second.

This represents 43,220 fewer injections than the 82,535 given between August 30 and September 7, according to calculations made with the percentage of vaccinated and the target population.

In Santiago, the highest total amount (6,112) of vaccines was applied in the aforementioned six days, followed by the provinces of San Cristóbal (3,623) and Santo Domingo (3,546).
alfredo hidalgo
September 16, 2021 10:36 am

Good…keep slowing the pace…

0
