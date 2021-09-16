Three Covid deaths, 274 new cases

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health reported 274 new positives for coronavirus Wed. which brings to 354,443 the cases registered since the beginning of the pandemic.

The accumulated number of deaths increased to 4,025, after in the last 24 hours three deaths were reported.

According to the epidemiological bulletin, 4,014 PCR tests were processed yesterday to detect the virus, as well as 1,627 follow-up samples from patients already infected.

Of the total number of coronavirus cases, 4,962 remain active, while 345,456 correspond to recovered people.