Covid: two people die, 273 more infected

Santo Domingo.- Two people died of coronavirus in the last 24 hours and 273 were infected, the Ministry of Public Health reported this Friday through its monitoring bulletin on the virus.

As a result of the data, the accumulated number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic stands at 345,716, while the number of deaths is 4,027. The health authorities reported that to date 4,983 people are affected with the disease.

While the accumulated positivity is at 6.75%, that corresponding to the daily rate at 7.63% and the fatality remains at 1.14%.