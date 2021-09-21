Covid: 343 new cases, no deaths
Santo Domingo.- To date 4,936 people are infected by the coronavirus, the Ministry of Public Health reported Tuesday, through its monitoring bulletin on the virus.
It also reported that COVID-19 has affected 355,721 citizens since the start of the pandemic.
The authorities reported 343 new cases of the virus today and did not report deaths from the disease, so the accumulated number of deaths remains at 4,029.
Makes $140 to $180 per day online work and i received $16894 in one month online acting from home. I am a daily student and work simply one to a pair of hours in my spare time. Everybody will do that job and online makes extra cash by simply.
You can check more……….…………… 𝐖𝐰𝐰.𝐂𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐀𝐩𝐩𝟏.𝐂𝐨𝐦