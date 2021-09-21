Dominicans dodge Delta with high vaccination rate

Santo Domingo.- The high percentage of people vaccinated against COVID-19, as well as the high incidence that other variants of the coronavirus are having, would explain the reasons why the Delta has not had the same level of contagion in the Dominican Republic than in other countries.

Last week, the Ministry of Public Health reported that it had detected five cases of Delta in a total of 42 samples sequenced and taken between July 21 and August 14.

Although this variant of SARS-CoV-2 belongs to the group of concern designated by the WHO, which considers it highly infectious and has associated it with high outbreaks in other countries, in the country the reality has been different.