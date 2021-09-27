Authorities report 2 new Covid deaths, total 4,041

Children have presented symptoms of Covid in schools.

Santo Domingo.- The health authorities reported Monday two deaths from coronavirus, both occurred in the last 24 hours.

4,041 deaths have been registered since the start of the pandemic, according to data presented in the virus monitoring bulletin.

The Ministry of Public Health also reported 368 cases, for a total of 357,517 infections. To date, 4,870 people are affected by the disease.

It adds that the daily and accumulated positivity rates are at 10.86% and 6.19%, respectively, while the fatality continues at 1.13%.