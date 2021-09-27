Daily COVID positivity in Dominican Republic rises almost 4 points in 48 hours

Public Health reported that yesterday 368 new positive cases of SARS COV-2 and two deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, with two deaths also reported in the same period.

Bulletin number 557, issued this Monday by its General Directorate of Epidemiology (DIGEPI), states that 5,692 samples were processed. Meanwhile, the daily positivity is at 10.86%, as opposed to 6.97% two days ago. However, that of the last four weeks is at 6.19%.

The report highlights that, to date, the DR has 4,870 active cases, 357,517 registered, with 348,606 patients recovered from the disease and 1,692,104 suspected cases have been ruled out.

Hospital occupancy

The Hospital Network has 2,604 COVID beds, of which 443 are occupied, for 17 percent. In addition, 171 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds are occupied out of the 609 available in the system for patients affected by the disease, representing 28 percent.

Meanwhile, out of 519 ventilators in the system, 96 people are connected, for 18 percent.

Risk groups

The risk groups continue to be in people who present comorbidities. This official statistical document collects these data points out that due to hypertension, the deceased correspond to 25.09 percent, while due to diabetes 15.66 percent.

It also states that 1,229 pregnant women have been affected by the coronavirus to date, 1,409 health care workers, and 38,050 children under 20 years of age.

It also reports that since the beginning of the pandemic in the country, 4,041 people have died, with a mortality rate of 1.13 percent, and the mortality per million inhabitants is 386.75.

Authorities continue to call on the public not to lower their guard against this deadly and variant disease, maintaining hygiene measures and established protocols as the only way to prevent its spread.