Covid: 465 new cases; zero deaths

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health reported Tuesday 465 new cases of Covid-19 and zero deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to bulletin number 558, issued by the National Epidemiology Directorate of the Ministry of Public Health, the total number of deaths remains at 4,041 while the accumulated cases amount to 357,982.

According to the report, 5,076 remain active, while 348,865 have recovered from the virus and 1,695,339 have been discarded by laboratory tests.