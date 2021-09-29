Covid deaths rebound

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic registered 473 new infections and five deaths from COVID-19 this Wednesday, with which there are already 358,455 people who have contracted the disease and 4,046 fatalities.

According to health authorities, the country has 5,240 active cases and the provinces that reported the most infections during this day were Santo Domingo (162), Distrito Nacional (118), La Vega (37), San Cristóbal (31) and Puerto Plata (30 ).

The epidemiological report establishes that 3,446 tests were processed in the country to detect the virus and 2,494 follow-up to infected patients, of which 3,280 were PCR type and 2,660 were antigens, for a total of 5,940 samples taken.