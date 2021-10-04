Public Health reports 6,106 new Covid cases; no deaths

No deaths from the coronavirus were reported yesterday and active cases amounted to 5,597. A total of 359,047 have been infected since the disease broke out.

Santo Domingo .– The number of people currently affected by coronavirus registers an increase this Monday, since health authorities report 6,106 active cases today, 79 more than those notified this Sunday.

In bulletin number 564, the Ministry of Public Health reports 572 new cases, so the accumulated number of infections stands at 361,402 since the start of the pandemic. While there were no deaths from the disease, which leaves 4,055 the number of deaths.

The increase is not only observed in active cases, but also in hospital occupation. Public Health reports that the number of COVID-19 beds that are in use is 501, 17 more than those registered yesterday.