Covid: no deaths; 7,055 new cases

Santo Domingo.- The positivity accumulated by COVID-19 increased this Wednesday to 7.96%, also registering an increase in active cases that total 7,055, after 342 were added in the last 24 hours.

In addition, 746 new positives were notified, which brings to 362,849 the cases registered since the beginning of the pandemic, while the accumulated number of deaths remains at 4,056. No deaths were notified yesterday.

According to the epidemiological bulletin, 4,992 tests were processed to detect the virus yesterday, as well as 1,783 follow-up samples from patients already infected.