Covid: 2 more die; 527 infected

Santo Domingo.- The health authorities reported 517 cases and two deaths from coronavirus this Friday in the Dominican Republic, which currently registers 7,453 active cases.

The disease monitoring bulletin details that the accumulated number of infections is 364,252 since the beginning of the pandemic, with 352,734 recovered and 1,733,500 discarded.

The two deaths reported by the Ministry of Public Health occurred in the last 24 hours; After today’s report, the accumulated deaths from COVID-19 amount to 4,065 in total.