1.0+M have 3rd dose COVID vaccine in Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- While in the Dominican Republic more than a million people already have a third dose of the vaccine against COVID-19, it was not until Monday when the World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed the need to apply a booster dose, but only for those inoculated with Sinovac or Sinopharm, both Chinese vaccines.

The agency made the recommendation due to the low levels of efficacy registered by the drug against COVID-19.

According to the VacunateRD website, as of October 10, 1.01 million people had received the booster dose in the country.

The Dominican Republic was the first country in Latin America to start the application of a third dose to face not only the low efficacy of the Chinese vaccine, but also to deal with the variants of the virus.

In the country, the third dose is applied both for those who were inoculated with Sinovac, and for those who did it with Pfizer or AstraZeneca, always with a different dose than the first two vaccines.