Dominican big business backs Covid mandates

Santo Domingo.- The National Business Council (Conep) expressed its support for the new Public Health measures to continue fighting COVID-19 in which it establishes, among other provisions, that people over 12 years of age must present an identity document and a vaccination card.

In that sense, the Conep highlighted the importance of the population being vaccinated with at least two doses of the vaccine against COVID-19 to accelerate the return to normality and continue with the reestablishment of sanitary conditions in the Dominican Republic.

Among the measures contained in resolution number 000048, by virtue of Law number 42-01, General Health, which confirms the epidemic in the national territory, the mandated use of masks, frequent hand washing and respect for distancing are maintained. physical, as well as the other health protocols in force. Public use establishments may receive people only up to 75 percent of their total capacity.