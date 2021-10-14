Public Health clarifies access rules

Santo Domingo.- The Minister of Public Health, Daniel Rivera, clarified yesterday that people who were vaccinated now in October against COVID-19 can be allowed to enter public transport or workplaces.

“They have to let in people who are on their first dose. This is a measure of celebration, not punishment. We have to try to make people feel comfortable with vaccination,” he said.

Rivera stressed that resolution 00048 of the institution establishes that the two doses are necessary to access public places.

From next Monday, October 18, people age 12 on must present their vaccination card to enter closed spaces for collective use.