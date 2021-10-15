Tourists face same Covid restriction as locals

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Tourism reported this Thursday that to enter public places outside the tourist facilities, foreigners will have to present an identity document and a vaccination card, just like Dominicans.

Through resolution 0032/2021 issued this Thursday, it said that “in accordance with the protocols approved by the Civil Aviation Board within the framework of its powers, the presentation of vaccination cards to passengers arriving in the Dominican Republic will not be required.”

Likewise it establishes that “for the entrance to the hotels and services offered within these and the hotel complexes to their guests, it will not be necessary to present the vaccination card against COVID-19, as well as the proof Negative PCR, established in resolution no. 00048, dated October eight (8), 2021, issued by the Ministry of Public Health and Social Assistance, taking into consideration the application of the strict risk management protocols previously approved for the sector.”